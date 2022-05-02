Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.28 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce $425.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.00 million and the highest is $428.24 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $398.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 753,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

