Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target at $59.88

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

