Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after buying an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of AM opened at $10.27 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

