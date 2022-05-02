Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 121,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,102 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

