Argent Trust Co Buys 2,495 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $226,273,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,522,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $32.68. 17,018,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,802,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

