Argent Trust Co Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NVS traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $87.65. 2,857,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,517. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.