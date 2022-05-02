Argent Trust Co Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 301,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 651.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,082,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,060. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

