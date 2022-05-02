Argent Trust Co Purchases 602 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,568. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.90 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

