Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $219.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $214.91 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

