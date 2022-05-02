Argent Trust Co Sells 1,476 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.11. 10,874,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,338,071. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

