Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

ARBK has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,155. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.