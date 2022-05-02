Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,301 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Masimo worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.81 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.