Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,346 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Agree Realty worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

