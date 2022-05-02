Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,305 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $25,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.56 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.