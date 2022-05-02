Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

