Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,937 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,271,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

