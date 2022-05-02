Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,048 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

Shares of ON stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

