Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,163 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

HSY stock opened at $225.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.65 and a 200-day moving average of $197.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

