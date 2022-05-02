Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY22 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.550-$1.750 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.63 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

