Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.19

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 98283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

