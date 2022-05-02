Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 1,132,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Avnet by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

