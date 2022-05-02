AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,982 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.90. 3,778,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,176. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.