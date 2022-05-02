AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,681 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 307,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 49,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $41.63. 8,981,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

