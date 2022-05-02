AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. 29,026,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,381,529. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

