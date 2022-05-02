AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. 29,026,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,381,529. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

