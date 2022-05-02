AXS Investments LLC Invests $621,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.00. 5,851,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,954. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

