AXS Investments LLC Invests $889,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.85. The company had a trading volume of 847,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,274. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.51 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

