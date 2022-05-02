AXS Investments LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 956.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,745,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,898. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.