AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $159.75. 11,511,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,939,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

