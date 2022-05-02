AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.
HACK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 210,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,889. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.
