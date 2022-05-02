AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $235.40. 972,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

