AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,375 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.45. 175,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.95 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

