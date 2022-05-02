AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,776 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,579. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.