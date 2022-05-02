Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after buying an additional 132,534 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,811.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

GPC opened at $130.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

