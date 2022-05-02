Banco Santander S.A. Buys 510 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $214.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

