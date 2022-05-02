Banco Santander S.A. Buys 9,169 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,139,778 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $118.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

