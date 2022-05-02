Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $124.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.