Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $120.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.85 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.