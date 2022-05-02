Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,947,000 after buying an additional 59,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

