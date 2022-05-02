Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Service Co. International by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 226,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Service Co. International by 3,186.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 220,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 214,121 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE:SCI opened at $65.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

