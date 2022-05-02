Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $181.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

