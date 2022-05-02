Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.54 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.75.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W opened at $76.94 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

