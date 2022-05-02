Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.69 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 82.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,824 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last three months.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $17.83 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.