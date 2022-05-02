Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.69 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 82.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,824 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays decreased their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.
NASDAQ PATH opened at $17.83 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About UiPath (Get Rating)
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.