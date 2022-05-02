Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

