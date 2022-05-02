Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,446 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Roku by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

Shares of ROKU opened at $92.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.55. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

