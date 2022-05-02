Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAYC opened at $281.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.96 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
