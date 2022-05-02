Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $281.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.96 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.