Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $396.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.