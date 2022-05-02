Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.
ULTA opened at $396.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
