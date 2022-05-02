Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH opened at $87.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

