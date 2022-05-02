Banco Santander S.A. Sells 12,376 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

