Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,637,458 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637,458 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,382,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $74,081,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after acquiring an additional 993,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

