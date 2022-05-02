Banco Santander S.A. Sells 35 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 300,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,824,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $405.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $401.51 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.88 and its 200 day moving average is $489.02.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.